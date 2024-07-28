1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $35.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $35,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after buying an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.