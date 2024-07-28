1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,538 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 210,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 714.6% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $72.94. 3,692,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,689. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

