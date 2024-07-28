1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 311.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. 1,488,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

