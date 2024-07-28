1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.79 Million in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 257,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

