1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.74 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.53. 3,117,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,578,798 shares of company stock valued at $777,670,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

