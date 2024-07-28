1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $28.45 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 416,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 4,473,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.