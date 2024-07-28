1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $30.02 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 714,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 3,162,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.