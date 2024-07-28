1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $9.62 Million in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.8 %

APP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.