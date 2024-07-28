1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,754. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

