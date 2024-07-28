1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 15,011 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FANG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.76. 775,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.