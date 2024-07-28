1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 44,200 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.52. The company had a trading volume of 317,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,060. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $160.38 and a one year high of $255.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average of $220.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

