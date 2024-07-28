1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 205.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,473 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Alamos Gold worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 835,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,329. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

