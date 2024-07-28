1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,890. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day moving average is $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

