1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

STWD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,833,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.