1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,272 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ferrari by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ferrari by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

NYSE:RACE traded up $7.88 on Friday, reaching $413.80. 175,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,789. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

