1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 722,554 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,554 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of DoorDash worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.9 %

DASH traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.74. 4,026,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,231. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

