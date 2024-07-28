1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 81 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,328 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.55.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.9 %

FCNCA stock traded up $59.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,110.45. 163,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,736.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,625.65. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 192.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

