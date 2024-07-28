1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 922 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.54. 530,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,406. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

