198 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

GWW traded up $16.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $970.34. 213,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $924.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

