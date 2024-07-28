23,286 Shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,905. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

