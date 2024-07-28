2,507 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $132.43. 654,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $178.83.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

