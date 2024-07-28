25,387 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 5,997,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.