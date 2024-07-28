267 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Chemed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHE stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.27. 132,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,789. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.12.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

