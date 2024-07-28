301 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.