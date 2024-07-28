356 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 9,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 29,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 69,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $827.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $744.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

