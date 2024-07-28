3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

