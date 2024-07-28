3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3DX Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
3DX Industries Company Profile
