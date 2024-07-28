458 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,479,011,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

VRTX traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.26. The company had a trading volume of 774,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $503.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.40. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.