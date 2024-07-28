50,000 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 505,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,543. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DV

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.