60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the June 30th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.19 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

