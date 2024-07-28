7,335 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $60.39. 12,538,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
