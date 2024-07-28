7,335 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $60.39. 12,538,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.