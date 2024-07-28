744 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. 5,208,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

