7,461 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.34. The company had a trading volume of 465,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

