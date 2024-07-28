7,825 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RS traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.05. 452,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day moving average of $302.61. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

