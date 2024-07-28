AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 310.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. 6,948,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

