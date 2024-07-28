AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY24 guidance to $10.71-10.91 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,948,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

