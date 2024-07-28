Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX stock remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,340. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

