Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Adamas One Stock Performance
Adamas One stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,236. Adamas One has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
Adamas One Company Profile
