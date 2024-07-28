Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Adamas One Stock Performance

Adamas One stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,236. Adamas One has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

