AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $739.16 million, a P/E ratio of 918.97 and a beta of 1.70. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

