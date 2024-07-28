Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,764 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after buying an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after buying an additional 491,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

