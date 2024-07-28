Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

