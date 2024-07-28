Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

