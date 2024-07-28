Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Quarry LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

