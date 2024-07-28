Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

HRL opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

