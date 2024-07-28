Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waters by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $317.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.83. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

