Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,703,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 628,699 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,036,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 614,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 99,443 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

