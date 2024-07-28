Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HESM opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

