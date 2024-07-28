Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,338 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

