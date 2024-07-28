Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $126.16 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

