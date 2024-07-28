AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Up 1.8%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 40,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 63,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.57% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

