Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

